One hurt in shooting along Palermo Drive
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a shooting along Palermo Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened along Palermo near El Cajon Drive around 1:30 p.m.
One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting.
