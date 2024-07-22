One dead after house fire on San Clemente Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person died after a house fire on San Clemente Drive Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD says they responded to the scene around 5 a.m. to see the house fully engulfed in flames. As firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots, a family member arrived on scene and informed BRFD that someone may have been inside the house. Firefighters then found the body under debris.

Neighbor Wendell Williams said he rushed into the home when he saw the fire around 4 a.m.

"I was hooking up to my boat when I saw a big old orange flashing and I walked out to the front and I saw the house in flames. I immediately ran in the house and told my son call 9-1-1. I ran over. I saw the house was engulfed so I busted the back window. I knew they had the bedroom, so I busted the back window just to try to make sure to see if anybody was there or not," Williams said.

Williams said he did not find the home's occupant when he went inside the house. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.