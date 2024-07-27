84°
Latest Weather Blog
One critically injured after shooting on Gus Young Avenue and North 35th Street
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - One person was transported after a shooting on Gus Young Avenue and North 35th Street Thursday, according to officials.
The person being transported is critically injured.
No other information is available at this time.
News
BATON ROUGE - One person was transported after a shooting on Gus Young Avenue and North 35th Street Thursday, according... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deer Run developers, Livingston Parish settle differences over subdivision; judge closes case
-
3 face murder charges in Mississippi for Southern student who disappeared before...
-
Vacant home ruled total loss after being completely engulfed in flames Friday...
-
Teacher unions in EBR cancel planned sickout after superintendent decision
-
Capital region is hosting a variety of back to school supply drives;...