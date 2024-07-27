84°
One critically injured after shooting on Gus Young Avenue and North 35th Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was transported after a shooting on Gus Young Avenue and North 35th Street Thursday, according to officials.

The person being transported is critically injured.

No other information is available at this time.

1 day ago Thursday, July 25 2024

