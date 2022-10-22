Once hidden beneath the Mississippi River, researchers looking for another 19th-century shipwreck

Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE - Mississippi River water levels are predicted to continue dropping over the next few weeks, giving experts an opportunity to explore more of what's been hidden beneath the surface for decades.
Director of the State Archeology Department Chip McGimsey says they hope to explore more of what's been on record for some time, and even, more. Since the 90s, he says the Corps of Engineers has recorded around 200 sunken ships.
Captured through sonar technology, McGimsey says, they plan to evaluate what may soon be visible in the water, some of which may not be on record yet. Since the last recordings, he believes the number of sunken ships could have risen by hundreds or even thousands.
In recent weeks, people have swarmed the banks of the river to get a glimpse of a 19th-century ferry that sank more than a century ago and has now resurfaced due to the plummeting water levels.
