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Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met Gala

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NEW YORK — Four former LSU athletes represented the Tigers at the Met Gala on Monday. 

Heisman Trophy-winning Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Olympian and pole-vaulting world record holder Armand "Mondo" Duplantis all attended the annual benefit at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

"A work of art. Our Tigers at the Met Gala," LSU said on social media, referencing this year's dress code of "Fashion is Art."

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Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU...
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met Gala
NEW YORK — Four former LSU athletes represented the Tigers at the Met Gala on Monday. Heisman Trophy-winning Cincinnati... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 Tuesday, May 05, 2026 1:31:00 PM CDT May 05, 2026

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