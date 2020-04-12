OLOL Children's Health requiring visitors and patients to wear masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Hospital has new safety measures in place to keep the coronavirus out, but they are asking for the community's help to make it work.

Officials at Our Lady of the Lake hospitals are calling it the 'Cover Your Cough' campaign, making sure all visitors wear masks before entering the building.

Patients are also required to wear masks now while inside the hospital.

"We've had so much outpouring of requests and people asking about helping with masks that we thought we'd just reach out and let the community know that we that we do need them,'" Laurie Schulenberg, Patient Care at OLOL Children's Health Hospital.

For the young patients and families that come to visit, their health and safety is the top priority.

"We will probably go through about 300 (masks) a day right now, and then of course as we start bringing in more patients over the next few weeks as things start to loosen up, we will need even more," Schulenberg said.

But the hospital wants donations of cloth, homemade masks so they can keep the approved medical masks for health care workers.

"We prefer for our patients to have something to last a little bit longer as we try to be really good stewards of the limited resources that we have with our medical-grade masks," Schulenberg said.

People may show no signs of the virus but spread the disease to others, so the hospital is not taking any chances.

"It will help with the droplet spread, which is how most diseases are spread, is through droplets," Schulenberg said.

You can donate masks through the OLOL Children's Health's website or by dropping them off at the front door, located at 8300 Constantin Blvd, Baton Rouge.