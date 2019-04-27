OLOL Blood Donor Banquet

BATON ROUGE - The availability of blood can mean life or death for people involved in an accident of living with a deadly disease. That's why the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is taking time to thank those that devote their time and blood to helping save others.

The center's annual Blood Donation Banquet is tomorrow night. They'll honor top donor groups and those that donated platelets 20+ times last year, as well as a pair of donors who have reached the 100 gallon mark.

The guest speaker this year is author Jeremy Blunt. He's donating an advanced copy of his book to the OLOL Blood Donor Center and is one of the top-performing blood drive chairpersons.

"Blood drives are important to the community because everybody needs somebody at some point," he explained this morning on 2une In. "None of us go through life by ourselves".

OLOL's Blood Donor Services Director David Gremillion believes the banquet for donors is one of their most important events.

"For the past three decades, we've been hosting an appreciation banquet for our volunteer donors as a way of recognizing them and thanking them for all the contributions they've made," he says.

Contact the Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center for information on how to become a regular donor and receive an invitation to next year's banquet.