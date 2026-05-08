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Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
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OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss football has hired Patrick Kelly, the son of former LSU Tigers football head coach Brian Kelly, following a four-year stint in Baton Rouge.
Kelly joined LSU’s staff in 2022 when his father took over the program. He spent two seasons working with tight ends as an offensive graduate assistant before transitioning into a recruiting specialist role in 2024. In February 2025, he was promoted to football support and operations coordinator.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Kelly was hired in April as Assistant Director of Football Support for Ole Miss.
LSU will travel to face the Rebels on September 19 in Oxford to open SEC play. The matchup will mark head coach Lane Kiffin’s first game against his former team since taking over at LSU.
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