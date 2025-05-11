71°
Latest Weather Blog
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
Related Story
BUNKIE - An employee with the Office of Juvenile Justice was arrested for sexual misconduct after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with one of the youth at the Acadiana Center.
The OJJ announced that Khy Winbush, 24, was arrested for malfeasance in office, sexual misconduct and drug charges after allegedly engaging in an "inappropriate relationship" with one of the teenagers.
An internal investigation revealed the relationship on May 6 and Winbush was terminated from her job effective immediately. She was with the OJJ since July of 2024.
News
BUNKIE - An employee with the Office of Juvenile Justice was arrested for sexual misconduct after she allegedly had an... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball delayed due to weather, bats struggling late
-
Two Jaguars with perfect GPAs among undergrads receive diplomas at SU spring...
-
May Street closure significant but necessary step as University Lakes work continues,...
-
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender
-
Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite...