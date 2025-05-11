71°
OJJ employee arrested for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with youth offender

BUNKIE - An employee with the Office of Juvenile Justice was arrested for sexual misconduct after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with one of the youth at the Acadiana Center.

The OJJ announced that Khy Winbush, 24, was arrested for malfeasance in office, sexual misconduct and drug charges after allegedly engaging in an "inappropriate relationship" with one of the teenagers. 

An internal investigation revealed the relationship on May 6 and Winbush was terminated from her job effective immediately. She was with the OJJ since July of 2024.  

