OJJ employee accused of sexual relations with juvenile offender arrested; second in less than a week
BUNKIE — A former juvenile justice specialist who worked at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a youth offender, the Office of Juvenile Justice said Monday.
Keyana Nash, 31, was arrested by Avoyelles Parish deputies on malfeasance in office-sexual misconduct charges after an investigation was opened into a questionable relationship on Friday.
OJJ said that Nash's termination was effective immediately. She had worked with OJJ since October 2024.
Nash's arrest and firing come less than a week after another employee at the Bunkie facility, Khy Winbush, was fired for allegedly having sexual relations with a juvenile offender.
