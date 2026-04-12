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Officials working reported shooting on Swan Avenue
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BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a reported shooting on Swan Avenue, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.
Emergency officials responded around 5:15 p.m.; officials say they have no information on anyone being taken to the hospital as of 5:40 p.m., but said victims have "minor injuries."
The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene. No other information was immediately available.
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BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a reported shooting on Swan Avenue, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ. Emergency officials... More >>
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