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Officials working reported shooting on Swan Avenue

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BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a reported shooting on Swan Avenue, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Emergency officials responded around 5:15 p.m.; officials say they have no information on anyone being taken to the hospital as of 5:40 p.m., but said victims have "minor injuries."

The Baton Rouge Police Department is on scene. No other information was immediately available.

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Officials working reported shooting on Swan Avenue
Officials working reported shooting on Swan Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a reported shooting on Swan Avenue, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ. Emergency officials... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 Friday, April 10, 2026 5:39:00 PM CDT April 10, 2026

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