84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials working large structure fire at Cedarbrook Drive

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a structure fire on Cedarbrook Avenue, the St. George Fire Department said.

The fire is at the 10700 block of Cedarbrook Avenue near the corner of Tanwood Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported as of 9:10 p.m.

No other information is immediately available. Officials advise the public to avoid the area.

Related Images

News
Officials working large structure fire at Cedarbrook...
Officials working large structure fire at Cedarbrook Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a structure fire on Cedarbrook Avenue, the St. George Fire Department said. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 Tuesday, May 27, 2025 8:59:00 PM CDT May 27, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days