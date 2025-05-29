84°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials working large structure fire at Cedarbrook Drive
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a structure fire on Cedarbrook Avenue, the St. George Fire Department said.
The fire is at the 10700 block of Cedarbrook Avenue near the corner of Tanwood Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported as of 9:10 p.m.
No other information is immediately available. Officials advise the public to avoid the area.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a structure fire on Cedarbrook Avenue, the St. George Fire Department said. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Search suspended for a missing man in Swiss glacier collapse that destroyed...
-
Rep. Paula Davis carried a bill approved by the House on in...
-
Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading effort to slash...
-
Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law
-
High schoolers earn while they learn with mayor's office program pairing them...
Sports Video
-
Pitching leads Tigers into postseason
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium