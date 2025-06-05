75°
Officials work fourplex fire on Warfield Avenue; cause under investigation
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a fire at a fourplex Tuesday afternoon at Warfield Avenue.
Video from the scene showed a roof collapsed on the structure. Three families lived there, officials said.
No injuries were reported. Investigators were informed the residents experienced electrical issues prior to the fire and Entergy had been working in the area, but the exact cause has not been determined.
BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a fire at a fourplex Tuesday afternoon at Warfield Avenue. Video from the... More >>
