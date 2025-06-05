75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Officials work fourplex fire on Warfield Avenue; cause under investigation

BATON ROUGE - Officials are working a fire at a fourplex Tuesday afternoon at Warfield Avenue.

Video from the scene showed a roof collapsed on the structure. Three families lived there, officials said.

No injuries were reported. Investigators were informed the residents experienced electrical issues prior to the fire and Entergy had been working in the area, but the exact cause has not been determined.

Tuesday, June 03 2025

