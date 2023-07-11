Officials: Woman found tied up, shot to death inside Zachary home

UPDATE: Three arrests have been made in the deadly home invasion, including a man who formerly worked on the couple's property. Read the full story here.

ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating a woman who was found murdered inside her home on Brian Road Thursday night.

Officials were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to Brian Road just off Old Scenic Highway, north of Pride Port Hudson Road in Zachary.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux told WBRZ the scene appeared to be a home invasion, as there was evidence of forced entry on the front porch. The victim's husband, Art Schultz, told authorities he came home from a funeral and found his wife, 74-year-old Frances Jane Schultz, tied up, dead inside their home.

WBRZ spoke with the victim's husband on Friday. He described his wife as a well-mannered, very giving person.

"This is an evil world we live in," Art Schultz said. "You don't know how people think."

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Schultz died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office is working the case with the Zachary Police Department. They have not released any information on a potential suspect at this time.