Officials urge everyone to get vaccinated while some still have doubt

BATON ROUGE - COVID-19 vaccines are in the works and look to be highly effective, but right now not everyone's convinced.

Doctor Gina Lagarde is the Regional Medical Director at the Louisiana Department of Health and expressed that finding a vaccine is the easy part of battling COVID-19.

"Be willing to get vaccinated when it does come out. A vaccine in a vial, is just a vaccine in a vial. The way we're going to make a difference is when we actually vaccinate the person," says Dr. Lagarde.

With help from the CDC, the state has been working on distribution plans.

Many people in Louisiana have been vaccinated this year already, but not everyone believes in vaccinations which experts say could make getting the virus under control more difficult.

"The more we can educate the community on the COVID vaccine and its safety, the better we will be in helping to contain and hopefully eliminating this virus," said Dr. Lagarde.

Denise London who also works also with LDH says that even though there are concerns about the safety of the vaccine, she's willing to embrace it.

"It's always been that people were kind of guarded against vaccines, but vaccines are purely safe," said London.

Doctors say it's also important to remember that vaccines have wiped out some of the most devastating illnesses from our society.

"It's a matter of trust. Have that conversation with your health care providers and health officials, so we can address their concerns and minimize their fears," said Dr. Lagarde.