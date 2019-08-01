Officials to hold meetings addressing Louisiana Civil Rights Trail

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Tourism will be holding multiple meetings in the coming days to help identify locations for the new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.

Officials say the trail will help to share the overreaching role Louisiana played in the Civil Rights movement.

The meetings are designed to get input from citizens as well as identify and interpret historical events, physical structures, and locations that helped shape Civil Rights history.

"We began this process in the spring to get an understanding of the potential important stories, people, and locations across Louisiana that highlighted this critical time in our history," said Lt. Governor Billy Nugnesser. "Continuing this important work by reaching out to more communities is an absolute necessity to ensure we capture and share this history as best we can."

Louisiana Civil Rights Trail meetings:

July 30

West Baton Rouge Museum

845 N. Jefferson Ave.

10 a.m.

July 31

Community Family Life Center

837 E. 7th St.

1 p.m.

August 1

Franklin City Hall

300 Iberia St.

11 a.m.

August 6

Eddie Robinson Museum

126 Jones St.

1 p.m.

August 8

Creole Sugarland

22131 LA Hwy 20

10 a.m.