Latest Weather Blog
Officials to hold meetings addressing Louisiana Civil Rights Trail
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Tourism will be holding multiple meetings in the coming days to help identify locations for the new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.
Officials say the trail will help to share the overreaching role Louisiana played in the Civil Rights movement.
The meetings are designed to get input from citizens as well as identify and interpret historical events, physical structures, and locations that helped shape Civil Rights history.
"We began this process in the spring to get an understanding of the potential important stories, people, and locations across Louisiana that highlighted this critical time in our history," said Lt. Governor Billy Nugnesser. "Continuing this important work by reaching out to more communities is an absolute necessity to ensure we capture and share this history as best we can."
Louisiana Civil Rights Trail meetings:
July 30
West Baton Rouge Museum
845 N. Jefferson Ave.
10 a.m.
July 31
Community Family Life Center
837 E. 7th St.
1 p.m.
August 1
Franklin City Hall
300 Iberia St.
11 a.m.
August 6
Eddie Robinson Museum
126 Jones St.
1 p.m.
August 8
Creole Sugarland
22131 LA Hwy 20
10 a.m.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Settlement appears likely in case of cop at center of Sterling death
-
Sunday Journal: Louisiana's new teacher of the year
-
New Car Seat Law
-
Search warrant shows deputies wanted to look for drugs before shooting, killing...
-
Garden District residents looking for answers after continuous flooding