Officials respond to reported house fire off Addis Main Street

ADDIS - Agencies responded to a reported residential fire in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday morning. 

According to the Addis Police Department, the APD and the West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Main Street in Addis around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

The east side of Main Street was closed to traffic while responders worked the fire. 

It was unclear whether anyone was injured. 

