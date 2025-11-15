Officials looking for missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge last seen in October

BATON ROUGE - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is seeking assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge.

Haylie Brion Bell was last seen at her home in Baton Rouge on Oct. 15, where she was living with her grandmother.

She’s described as 5-foot-5, weighs 105 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair that she wears in dreadlocks. Officials also say there’s a tattoo on her right wrist of a flower. She also has piercings, including in both nostrils.

Anyone with information is urged to call BRPD at 1-225-389-2000.