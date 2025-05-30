72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials investigating after caller says escaped New Orleans inmate in Natchez, Mississippi

Related Story

NATCHEZ, Miss. - Officials are searching for an escaped Orleans Parish inmate in Natchez, Mississippi, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.

A caller reported a possible sighting of an inmate who fit the description of Antoine Massey was headed toward a location in Natchez.

Massey is one of two inmates left, alongside Derrick Groves, after 10 inmates escaped from Orleans Parish Jail.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office is working alongside multiple agencies in the Mississippi-Louisiana area.

News
Officials investigating after caller says escaped New...
Officials investigating after caller says escaped New Orleans inmate in Natchez, Mississippi
NATCHEZ, Miss. - Officials are searching for an escaped Orleans Parish inmate in Natchez, Mississippi, according to the Concordia Parish... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 Tuesday, May 27, 2025 9:14:00 PM CDT May 27, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days