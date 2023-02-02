Officials identify 2 men killed in Waffle House parking lot Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Leonard Leslie and 37-year-old Horace Watson, were dead before first responders arrived.

The car had several bullet holes in the windows and doors as well as shell casings surrounding it. Several other bullets appeared to have struck the restaurant.

Witnesses told WBRZ that the victims were ambushed by someone waiting outside.

The business reopened by 1 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story.