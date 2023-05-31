Officials expect mass vaccination site in BR to administer 7K doses each week; watch live announcement here

BATON ROUGE - State officials unveiled Louisiana's first mass COVID vaccination site in East Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

Governor John Bel Edwards introduced Pennington Biomedical Research Center as the first mass vaccination site during a press conference on its campus at Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the announcement live here

During the news conference, Edwards said the site will be capable of administering 7,000 doses of the vaccine each week. State officials have yet to disclose when the vaccination site will be opened.

During Tuesday's news conference, Governor Edwards is also expected to provide the public with an update on Louisiana's coronavirus response.