Officials break ground on new Livingston Parish airport

SATSUMA - After years of studies, spending and planning, officials finally broke ground Thursday on a new airport that will "move Livingston Parish forward."

For the first time in nearly four decades, a new airport is set to be constructed in Livingston Parish, south of Interstate 12 from the Satsuma exit. The airport will be for general aviation, meaning no scheduled flights or commercial airlines like you see at BTR and MSY.

"The majority of the services that are provided across our country are through general aviation airports," Delia Taylor, Chairwoman of the Livingston Parish Airport District, said.

Taylor told WBRZ that the airport district has garnered $13 million in assets, studies, improvements and land just to get to this point. The local government has contributed $35,000 each year to meet their needs.

But despite the investment, Taylor believes the payoff will be worth every penny. The airport will benefit the parish for generations to come, attracting investors and creating jobs for the residents.

"As we look forward and we see the growth in the aviation industry, we see that here in Livingston parish, we have a stem facility at Live Oak High School that is already teaching aviation services and the knowledge that they need to be in that industry," Taylor said.

The airport will be built in phases, with phase one beginning in 2025. Taylor said there is no official estimate on a completion date but once it is done, there will be an air show.