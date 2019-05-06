Official: 4 of 6 child hostages freed in Chicago suburb

HARVEY, IL - Negotiators have worked late into the night trying to persuade two men barricaded in a home in a Chicago suburb to end their standoff with police and release the last of six children and two adults they took hostage.



Harvey police said four children have been freed after hours of talks between the suspects and hostage negotiators. The suspects barricaded themselves in a house after a foiled burglary Tuesday.



City spokesman Sean Howard says one of the released children says in addition to the two remaining children, two adults are being held hostage.



Howard would not say whether the suspects know the hostages.



Two police officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire that followed the burglary report. One was hospitalized and the other was treated for a graze wound.