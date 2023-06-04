Latest Weather Blog
Officer Shawn Kelly dies in hospital weeks after shootout at Denham Springs shopping center
BATON ROUGE - Cpl. Shawn Kelly died Friday after spending weeks in the hospital following a shootout with a suspect in Livingston Parish three weeks ago.
Kelly had been hospitalized at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge since May 11, when he was shot while responding to a disturbance at a shopping center on Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
When officers arrived in the parking lot, 30-year-old Justin Roberts opened fire on police, striking Kelly multiple times. Officers fired back at Roberts, but he escaped in the ensuing chaos.
A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy caught up with Roberts after he fled the shooting scene, and Roberts was shot dead after he approached that deputy with a gun.
In the weeks that followed, the community held several blood drives and fundraisers in Kelly's honor.
After his passing Friday, multiple agencies escorted Kelly's hearse from Essen Lane to I-12, then to Range Avenue and finally Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs.
The Denham Springs Police Department released the following statements on Friday:
