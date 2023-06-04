Officer Shawn Kelly dies in hospital weeks after shootout at Denham Springs shopping center

BATON ROUGE - Cpl. Shawn Kelly died Friday after spending weeks in the hospital following a shootout with a suspect in Livingston Parish three weeks ago.

Kelly had been hospitalized at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge since May 11, when he was shot while responding to a disturbance at a shopping center on Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

When officers arrived in the parking lot, 30-year-old Justin Roberts opened fire on police, striking Kelly multiple times. Officers fired back at Roberts, but he escaped in the ensuing chaos.

A Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy caught up with Roberts after he fled the shooting scene, and Roberts was shot dead after he approached that deputy with a gun.

In the weeks that followed, the community held several blood drives and fundraisers in Kelly's honor.

After his passing Friday, multiple agencies escorted Kelly's hearse from Essen Lane to I-12, then to Range Avenue and finally Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs.

The Denham Springs Police Department released the following statements on Friday:

Chief Walker: On May 11th, 2023 evil and tragedy struck our community and because of it, we will forever be changed. Cpl. Shawn Kelly was a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being. He was one of the finest men I've ever known. The Denham Springs & Livingston Parish communities have truly lost one of its finest. On behalf of Cpl. Kelly's family and his DSPD family, we thank you for your continued love, support and prayers during this difficult and tragic time.