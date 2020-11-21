60°
Officer runs into burning home to help residents, dog

CONWAY, AR - An Arkansas police officer is being hailed for his bravery after body camera footage showed him rushing into a burning home to find the residents who were still inside. 

Video shared by the Conway Police Department shows Officer Carson Howard running into the house that had largely been overtaken by flames. Howard found two people and dog inside and escorted them safely away from the fire.

The department publicly praised Howard for his quick-thinking and bravery on Monday. 

