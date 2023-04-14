55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officer meets woman who saved his life

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A man who violently attacked a Baton Rouge police officer earlier before a helpful citizen stepped in was sentenced Friday morning.

Thomas Bennett, 29, is sentenced to 8 years in prison for the Feb. 19 attack on the officer. Police say Bennett was found asleep in his car with drug paraphernalia, prompting the officer to conduct a search.

After the officer recovered multiple syringes and a bag of cocaine, Bennett grabbed the cop's baton and began striking him in the head. Police say he also reached for the officer's firearm during the attack.

A passerby, 56-year-old Vickie Williams-Tillman, saw the attack unfold and called authorities before taking matters into her own hands. Williams-Tillman leapt onto Bennett's back, giving the officer an opportunity to fight back until back-up arrived.

Police publicly thanked Williams-Tillman in a public news conference as well as a Facebook post

Bennett will now serve an 8-year prison sentence for charges of aggravated battery, disarming an officer, drug possession and burglary.

News
Man whose attack on BRPD officer was...
Man whose attack on BRPD officer was stopped by good Samaritan sentenced to 8 years
BATON ROUGE - A man who violently attacked a Baton Rouge police officer earlier before a helpful citizen stepped in... More >>
5 years ago Friday, December 15 2017 Dec 15, 2017 Friday, December 15, 2017 11:35:00 AM CST December 15, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days