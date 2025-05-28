Latest Weather Blog
Officer, another person injured after vehicle ran stop sign Monday morning
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer and a prisoner were dragged out of a burning BRPD car after a wreck Monday morning.
A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at the corner of East Harrison Street and Thomas Delpit Drive before 8 a.m. Officers said another car ran a stop sign and the BRPD vehicle hit the other car in the intersection.
Neighbors told WBRZ they saw the police car catch on fire and two people were pulled out. BRPD said that the police unit was leaking fluid after the wreck, which was feeding the fire.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that the officer and the prisoner were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are both in stable condition.
As of Monday afternoon, it's unclear if the driver or occupants of the other vehicle were hurt in the crash or given a ticket for running a stop sign.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As summer starts, local groups announce free food programs for children
-
Glasgow Middle student competed in Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
-
Kennedy says COVID vaccines no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant...
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium