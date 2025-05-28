Officer, another person injured after vehicle ran stop sign Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer and a prisoner were dragged out of a burning BRPD car after a wreck Monday morning.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at the corner of East Harrison Street and Thomas Delpit Drive before 8 a.m. Officers said another car ran a stop sign and the BRPD vehicle hit the other car in the intersection.

Neighbors told WBRZ they saw the police car catch on fire and two people were pulled out. BRPD said that the police unit was leaking fluid after the wreck, which was feeding the fire.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned that the officer and the prisoner were taken to a hospital for treatment. They are both in stable condition.

As of Monday afternoon, it's unclear if the driver or occupants of the other vehicle were hurt in the crash or given a ticket for running a stop sign.