82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Odell Beckham, Jr. gives entire LSU football squad a pair of his new sneakers

Related Story

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham, Jr., didn't forget his roots Thursday – surprising his former squad with pairs of his new shoe, the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid “OBJ.”

The show goes on sale Black Friday and retails for about $160.

The shoe is hard to miss – bold yellow.

“The color, I couldn’t take my eyes off this color because it was something that was so vibrant and different. I really liked the color,” Beckham said in an interview reported by Footwear News Wednesday.

LSU shared a video message Beckham sent to the team on Twitter Thursday.

“I sent y'all boys some shoes,” he said in the message. On cue, Ed Orgeron held up one of the yellow sneakers.

Players tweeted to Beckham, thanking him for his gift.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

News
Odell Beckham, Jr. gives entire LSU football...
Odell Beckham, Jr. gives entire LSU football squad a pair of his new sneakers
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham, Jr., didn't forget his roots Thursday – surprising his former squad with... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, November 23 2017 Nov 23, 2017 Thursday, November 23, 2017 2:53:00 PM CST November 23, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days