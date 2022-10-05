Odell Beckham, Jr. gives entire LSU football squad a pair of his new sneakers

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham, Jr., didn't forget his roots Thursday – surprising his former squad with pairs of his new shoe, the Special Field Air Force-1 Mid “OBJ.”

The show goes on sale Black Friday and retails for about $160.

The shoe is hard to miss – bold yellow.

“The color, I couldn’t take my eyes off this color because it was something that was so vibrant and different. I really liked the color,” Beckham said in an interview reported by Footwear News Wednesday.

LSU shared a video message Beckham sent to the team on Twitter Thursday.

Thanksgiving is about family. Odell remembers his in Purple and Gold! Forever LSU! @OBJ_3 x @Nike x #AF1 pic.twitter.com/XvReLNeT5j — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 23, 2017

“I sent y'all boys some shoes,” he said in the message. On cue, Ed Orgeron held up one of the yellow sneakers.

Shoutout to the bro @OBJ_3 on sending the team his collab shoe with Nike???????? much love pic.twitter.com/rOF8NqOcqg — 5? (@DhaSickest) November 23, 2017

Players tweeted to Beckham, thanking him for his gift.

