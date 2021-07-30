October 23, 2018 AM Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A cloudy and wet day setting up for your Tuesday. Temperatures will be slow to warm due to the heavy cloud cover, but eventually will make it to around 71° shortly after 4 PM. Showers will slow down this evening around 7 PM, and will move offshore by midnight. Temperatures will cool slowly, but only to near 60° overnight.

Up Next: Clouds and showers will be staying in the area over the next several days. Storm activity increasing late Wednesday and into Thursday, but dry and sunny conditions return for the weekend.

The Tropics: There are currently no named storms in the Atlantic, but we are keeping an eye on one tropical wave. It is a broad area of low pressure that is expected to form in a couple of days several hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Some tropical or subtropical development of this system is possible by the weekend while it meanders over the central Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 20% chance of tropical formation within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

A low pressure system is centered just offshore of the southern Texas coast, pushing a warm front onshore in Louisiana and along the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama. This low pressure will not move much over the next several days, keeping clouds and showers in the mix through Wednesday. The remnants of Hurricane Willa, a category 4 storm in the Eastern Pacific, will hitch a ride on the subtropical jet after making landfall near Anticama, Mexico Wednesday morning. It will then move quickly across Mexico and South Texas before breaking into Louisiana early Thursday morning. Storms could be rather strong through the early afternoon hours on Thursday, but the system will continue to move east very fast and along the east coast by Friday. High pressure sits in behind this system, returning sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s to forecast over the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

