Oakwood vehicle burglaries

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish detectives are investigating a wave of vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex on South Baptist Road.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video Monday showing the armed burglars breaking into vehicles at the Oakwood Apartment complex on April 14.

The thieves got away with guns, credit cards and cash from the vehicles in that parking lot.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call the investigators at 985-902-2035 or can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245. Tips can also be submitted online at www.tangicrimestoppers.com.