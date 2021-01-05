Nursing homes residents get first dose of Moderna's COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE – The vaccination process has begun at Ollie Steel Burden Manor. The residents and some staff received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday allowing them to let out a sigh of relief.

“I've never seen such a quick turnaround time to turn in the consent forms and the vaccination administration record forms since just now. So it's been great,” said Heather Bauder, the director of senior services.

Walgreens pharmacists administered the vaccines setting up a mini clinic in the nursing facilities lobby. They will return on Feb. 1 to administer the second dose. For many, beginning this process means residents will soon be able to spend more time with their loved ones. Right now, they can only see them through their room window.

"We have tried to do everything we can to keep the residents connected with their loved ones,” Bauder said. "The light is there and it's at the end of the tunnel now, so we're very excited about that."

In total, the pharmacists will visit three times. The third is to check on those who received the vaccine. If any staff member who decided not to get the vaccine changes their mind, they can receive their first dose during the second visit.