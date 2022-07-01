76°
November 6, 2015 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
BRPD names suspects in N. 31st shooting
Leonard Fournette jersey auction begins this weekend
Wet, cloudy, humid, then the 37th first day of fall this year
New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge
New top cop coming to Denham Springs
Pest control company reaches out, customer continues to question contract
Teen sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 killing
Customer's tirade over missing drive-thru order led to overnight shooting at Baton...