Normal fishing hot spot turned ghost town: Lake Verret

Pierre Part, La. - When you're backyard is a Louisiana sportsmans dream, life can be pretty peaceful.

Some say it's the sight of drooping moss at sunset, or the sound of crickets. This year, the sound of rushing water has taken away the peace.

Belle River at Pierre Part is believed to have reached a record high of 3.3 feet.

Mother Nature doesn't take all of the blame for the flooding, like last August.

Here's the problem: high rainfall in the northern part of the Atchafalaya River Basin, that eventually drains southward towards the gulf, and backs up into Lake Verret.

In years past, officials sunk a barge to hold the back water as it comes in. In 2017, the water level wasn't high enough to cause alarm, and sink the barge.

Now, some of the highest water ever measured is taking over the area.

Assumption Parish OEP Director John Boudreaux says 5-10 structures have taken on minimal flooding.

'It's not in the structure yet, but with any significant rainfall, everything gets put on top of what is there now,' Boudreaux said. 'So the fear is having structures get inundated with water.'\

Their hopes: no more rain, so the water can recede.

For now, what's normally a hot spot for fishing and fun, will be a no wake zone until further notice.

