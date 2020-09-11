No tailgating at LSU in 2020; read the university's fall football plans here

BATON ROUGE – LSU has released a detailed statement explaining its plans for the 2020 football season.

Read the full announcement below.

In coordination with state public health officials, the Southeastern Conference and university officials, LSU Athletics today announced plans welcoming ticketed fans to Tiger Stadium for the 2020 football season. In order to accommodate fans and to comply with public health guidelines, LSU is implementing numerous changes to its gameday policies and Tiger Stadium will open the 2020 season with 25 percent capacity.

“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley. I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana. We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”

The health and safety of fans is the top priority in LSU Athletics’ planning and preparation for the 2020 football season in Tiger Stadium. Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, tailgating on campus will not be permitted and physical distancing will be mandatory.

A comprehensive and regularly updated list of all COVID-19 related changes and fan notifications can be found below. Fans can also receive updates with the new LSU Sports Mobile App.

LSU Athletics officials remind fans plans for 2020 are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.

“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school and our student-athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Gov. Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”

Tickets & Parking

Ticketholders who want to opt out of their 2020 season tickets can do so via a form that will be emailed from the LSU Ticket Office this week. The deadline to opt out is Friday, Sept. 11.

At this time single-game tickets will not be available. Season ticketholders for 2020 should expect their total allotment of tickets to be reduced in order to ensure a maximum number of ticketholders can attend games in 2020. The LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact this week with ticketholders on next steps in the distribution process.

Student tickets will be made available. LSU Athletics and LSU Student Government are coordinating and will be in contact with students via email with details.

All parking lots, including free lots, will require a permit and will open four hours before game time. The LSU Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticketholders with information on obtaining a free or paid parking permit. Unused parking lots will be closed and not permitted for public use.

Tailgating

Tailgating on campus will not be permitted in 2020 and LSU Athletics is encouraging fans without tickets to enjoy the game from home in order to help minimize the number of people on campus. In order to comply with public health guidelines, tailgating and tailgate setups, including tents, trailers, outdoor cooking, generators and communal food and beverage areas will not be permitted on campus.

Fans are permitted to gather near their vehicle with household members or a small group with whom they traveled. An updated list of prohibited items and 2020 tailgating policies can be found below.

Health & Safety Guidelines

Fans with medical issues of concern as listed by the CDC are encouraged to enjoy games on television from home this season. LSU Athletics is asking all Tiger fans to adhere to health and safety guidelines as directed by public health officials.

Geaux Safe and other in-stadium policies remain in place for 2020 and LSU officials are asking fans to reduce what they bring to games to help minimize contact points for bag checks.

Questions

Fans with questions regarding any LSU Athletics policy should contact LSU Guest Services at (225) 578-4085 or the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at 225-578-0100 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CT). This service will also be available before, during and after LSU Athletics events. Follow live updates @LSUgameops on Twitter and with the new LSU Sports Mobile App on Apple and Android devices.