No recount for Ascension Parish president's race

GONZALES - After losing the Ascension Parish president's seat by only 115 votes over the weekend, Clint Cointment officially conceded Tuesday morning and said he will not seek a full recount of the vote.

Kenny Matassa won the election for parish president Saturday night, but the margin was close enough that Cointment waited to oversee the official opening of the ballot boxes before making his recount decision.

Cointment said Tuesday morning he owed it to his supporters to make sure everything was square before he conceded.

Matassa will take over for President Tommy Martinez, who announced last year he would not seek re-election to the office he's held for 25 years.