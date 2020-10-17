75°
Latest Weather Blog
Nick Saban, Head Football Coach at University of Alabama, diagnosed with COVID
Related Story
TUSCALOOSA - Nick Saban, head football coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The University of Alabama released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming Saban's diagnosis. Reports say Athletic Director Greg Byrne also tested positive for the virus.
BREAKING: #Alabama statement: "Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and (AD) Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19. Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information."— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 14, 2020
Saban, 68, reportedly alerted his team to the situation during a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon.
No. 2 Alabama is currently scheduled to take on No. 3 Georgia in Tuscaloosa Saturday.
News
TUSCALOOSA - Nick Saban, head football coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 4 10-16-2020
-
2MAD: Go Day Enterprises, Baptist Builders to 'feed the block' Saturday
-
Storm debris collection starts Monday in EBR
-
Baton Rouge seeing huge spike in domestic violence homicides this year, police...
-
Long lines in Ascension Parish as early voting begins