Nicholson, Brightside intersection work to last through the year

BATON ROUGE - A consistently backed-up intersection in the capital city could be getting worse before it gets better.

“This area has changed unbelievably since 12 years ago when I was living here,” said Patrick Foy, referring to the construction and traffic in the area.

Construction work on the Nicholson and Brightside Drive intersection is underway. Crews are starting with drainage work that will last through July, then roadwork will begin.

“It’s worse, definitely,” said Jacob Carughi, a LSU student.

The work needed will add left turn lanes, a new track crossing, asphalt, and signals to the problematic intersection.

“It'll help some because a lot of time it bogs down the line when people try to turn left and everyone waits behind them,” said Foy.

Many feel the improvements will ease some of the congested area. But the timing isn't great. Road work will begin in August, weather permitting, the same time LSU classes begin. This will add to the already slow-moving area.

“All day. There’s no point that it’s not backed up,” said Carughi. “It’s terrible. I've seen like probably four or five wrecks.”

DOTD is hoping the entire project will be done by the end of this year.