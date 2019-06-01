NFL star Russell Wilson surprises mom with new home for Mother's Day

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gave his mother the surprise of a lifetime Sunday as the Super Bowl winner bought her a brand new home.

"All these years you have never asked me for anything ... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma," Wilson wrote Sunday.

A video posted on social media shows Wilson handing over the keys to the home while his mother Tammy stands in shock. Her surprise turns into tears as she realizes what her son has done.

"You're lying to me," Wilson's mother says in disbelief as she opens the front door.

“It’s your house," Wilson says back as his wife Ciara watches in the background.

You can see the original post below.