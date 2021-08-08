News 2 Geaux: EBR School Leader Calls for Vaccines

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s new top educator wants the school board to require staff to show proof of being vaccinated for the coronavirus as school starts next week.

Those who can't or aren't vaccinated would be required to take COVID tests.

School board members heard from Superintendent Sito Narcisse during his remarks to the board as it met for a meeting Thursday evening.

Narcisse said proof of vaccines should be required for employees or they should have COVID tests weekly. He likened it to an educator's responsibility of keeping children safe.

The request shocked some board members at the meeting.

Students return to the classrooms of East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools Wednesday, August 11. Teachers returned this week to get classrooms ready.

The school board would have to determine the policy at an upcoming meeting. No decision was made Thursday – nor was one planned.

Later Thursday evening, Sito Narcisse sent out a statement regarding the recommendation:

“Our primary goal is to protect our children and families. The request in front of the board for consideration at the full August Board Meeting will be to allow the district to collect the vaccination status of our employees or require weekly testing of those who choose not to take the vaccine or share their vaccination status,” stated Narcisse. “This is just another effort to mitigate the spread of Covid 19 in our communities and schools. We must do everything in our power, as adults, to protect our children and limit their exposure to the Covid 19 virus.”