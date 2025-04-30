83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Newly renovated A.C. Lewis YMCA ready for reopening

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - After nearly two years of construction and a $30 million dollar investment, the A.C. Lewis YMCA is ready for reopening Monday.

The new 27,000-square foot YMCA facility was designed by Coleman Partners Architects and features a six-lane lap and instructional pool, gymnasium, teen center, kid zone, sauna, steam room, hot tub, indoor walking track, strength, cardio equipment and more.

The center will reside at its previous location at 350 South Foster Drive. It will also share property with a new four-story apartment complex that features 100 apartments, The Point @ Mid City.

On Monday, April 28, the YMCA will reopen to the community with the following hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday: 7a to 8p 

Friday: 5a to 7p

Saturday: 7:30a to 4p

Sunday: 1p to 5p

To learn more, click here.

News
Newly renovated A.C. Lewis YMCA ready for...
Newly renovated A.C. Lewis YMCA ready for reopening
BATON ROUGE - After nearly two years of construction and a $30 million dollar investment, the A.C. Lewis YMCA is... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 Monday, April 28, 2025 6:38:00 AM CDT April 28, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days