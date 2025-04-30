Newly renovated A.C. Lewis YMCA ready for reopening

BATON ROUGE - After nearly two years of construction and a $30 million dollar investment, the A.C. Lewis YMCA is ready for reopening Monday.

The new 27,000-square foot YMCA facility was designed by Coleman Partners Architects and features a six-lane lap and instructional pool, gymnasium, teen center, kid zone, sauna, steam room, hot tub, indoor walking track, strength, cardio equipment and more.

The center will reside at its previous location at 350 South Foster Drive. It will also share property with a new four-story apartment complex that features 100 apartments, The Point @ Mid City.

On Monday, April 28, the YMCA will reopen to the community with the following hours of operation:

Monday through Thursday: 7a to 8p

Friday: 5a to 7p

Saturday: 7:30a to 4p

Sunday: 1p to 5p

