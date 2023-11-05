Newly released pictures show missing man in downtown BR before his disappearance

BATON ROUGE - New photos shared by out-of-state volunteers show a missing man from Georgia inside a hotel in downtown Baton Rouge shortly before he disappeared.

The pictures, shared by the Texas EquuSearch, mark one of the last sightings of 42-year-old Nathan Millard, who disappeared on Feb. 22. The non-profit organization has gained notoriety in years past for its involvement in high-profile missing person cases.

Millard was in town for a business trip last week and had reportedly gone to an LSU basketball game before returning to the Courtyard Marriott in downtown.

“Wednesday night, he and I Facetimed. He was able to get college basketball tickets. He and I Facetimed, while he was there and that was at 7:30 Georgia time,” Millard's wife, Amber, told WSB TV in Atlanta.

Millard later went with a client to Happy's Irish Pub on 3rd Street, where sources say a worker cut him off because he had too much to drink. He left for the hotel around 11:30 p.m. while his client stayed behind to close out his tab at the bar.

His phone and wallet were apparently found several blocks away, but Millard has not been seen since, a source close to the family said.

“There are certain things surrounding this case that raise suspicion for us," BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said earlier this week.

Police said cameras in the area last showed Millard walking away from downtown. BRPD added that it has so far conducted a grid search of downtown, the levee and the area immediately east of I-110.

Sources also tell WBRZ that a homeless man was caught on camera using Millard's credit card at a Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge sometime after that, and that person has since been questioned. Police confirmed Wednesday that a person was interviewed and released, adding that they anticipate more interviews soon.

The situation is still being investigated strictly as a missing person case, according to police.

Texas EquuSearch says it's planning to comb the area Thursday but is asking that the public does not get involved with their search.

Anyone with information on Millard's whereabouts can contact BRPD at (225) 389-3853.