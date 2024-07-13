New upgrades coming to Tiger Stadium for 100th celebration

BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium is celebrating 100 years this season by implementing new upgrades to enhance the game day experience.

The biggest change involves the videoboards. The north endzone video board is going to be more than doubled in size, expanding from 28 by 80 feet to 37 by 152 feet. The board is also going to receive new speaker towers, which will enhance the audio in the stadium. The video boards in the corners of the south endzone will also be new.

LSU students said they are eager to see the new changes soon.

"It's very exciting as a student. You know it's always great to see your tuition work, you know your tuition money, go to work, especially in notable ways around campus," student Zechariah Slade said.

One of the more intriguing new features is brand new LED lights. These lights will allow for in-game light shows and enhance the field of play. Light shows have become a popular feature in college football stadiums across the country.

A total of 11 new LED ribbon boards stretching more than 2,350 linear feet have also been installed on the east, west and south sides of the stadium.

"There's nothing like a Saturday night in Death Valley. Nothing like it. It's a once in a lifetime kind of experience. You hear football players even talking about their experience at LSU just because of how crazy it is in that stadium with 102,000 people." Slad said.

The Tigers will have a game dedicated to celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Tiger Stadium. That game will be on October 12th when the Tigers host the Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU is also asking fans to submit videos, photos and stories of their favorite moments at Tiger Stadium. Seven of the best submissions will be featured during each home game.

Those fans will also be given four tickets to an upcoming game and recognized on the field.

To submit your Tiger Stadium memory, click here.