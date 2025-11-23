58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Target coming to Juban Crossing shopping center

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS — A new Target is coming to the Juban Crossing shopping center, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database.

The 128,000 square-foot store will be on the northwest corner of Juban Road and Juban Crossing Boulevard. 

There will also be a new 75,000 square-foot junior anchor space next to the Target that will be open to other retailers.

News
New Target coming to Juban Crossing shopping...
New Target coming to Juban Crossing shopping center
DENHAM SPRINGS — A new Target is coming to the Juban Crossing shopping center, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database.... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 Thursday, November 20, 2025 5:05:17 PM CST November 20, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days