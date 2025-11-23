58°
New Target coming to Juban Crossing shopping center
DENHAM SPRINGS — A new Target is coming to the Juban Crossing shopping center, according to the Louisiana Commercial Database.
The 128,000 square-foot store will be on the northwest corner of Juban Road and Juban Crossing Boulevard.
There will also be a new 75,000 square-foot junior anchor space next to the Target that will be open to other retailers.
