New St. Francisville interim police chief named, no timeline yet for next permanent chief
ST. FRANCISVILLE — The town of St. Francisville named its interim Chief of Police following the retirement of former Chief Randy Metz.
On Friday night, the town council approved Mayor Andy D'Aquilla's appointment of Officer Gerald Smith as interim chief. Smith has been with the St. Francisville Police Department for two years.
D'Aquilla said Monday that he has not yet begun the process of appointing a new permanent chief, but he is exploring all possible options. The town council will have to approve the mayor's eventual appointment to finalize the town's next Chief of Police.
