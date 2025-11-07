New roundabout opens near Tanger Outlet Mall to ease holiday traffic

GONZALES - Holiday shoppers heading to Tanger Outlet Mall will notice a new feature on LA-30: a roundabout designed to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

The roundabout, located near Robert Wilson Drive and South St. Landry Avenue, is the first of several planned upgrades along I-10 and surrounding roads in Ascension Parish. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the project is aimed at keeping traffic moving, especially during the busy holiday season.

“The plan is to open this one first. Open that one first, and then we will move to the on and off ramps on both sides of the interstate,” DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said.

Additional roundabouts are planned on both sides of the interstate ramps. Once all three are in operation, DOTD expects drivers will see the full benefits of smoother traffic flow.

“But to get the true impacts, we’ll see it when we get both — or all three — roundabouts. The two new ones and the one that’s just opened. When they’re all working in conjunction with each other, then we will see the true benefits,” Mallett said.

The remaining roundabouts are expected to open by next summer. DOTD officials say the changes are designed to improve safety and reduce backups for shoppers and commuters alike.

Drivers are advised to watch for the new traffic pattern near Tanger Outlet Mall and plan for potential adjustment time as everyone gets used to the roundabouts.