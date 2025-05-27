New Roads Police officer arrested, terminated after allegedly pawning two police-issued guns

NEW ROADS - A New Roads Police officer was arrested for malfeasance and fired after he allegedly pawned two guns issued to him by the police department.

Stacy Paul, 26, was placed on administrative leave for conduct, and was instructed to turn in his equipment while on leave. According to officials, two guns issued to Paul were not returned.

An investigation by New Roads Police found that the two guns were at pawn shops in Baton Rouge. Paul was booked for malfeasance after he turned himself over to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office.