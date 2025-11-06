75°
New Roads barbershop holds food drive to give back to public

NEW ROADS - A New Roads barbershop is holding a food drive to help the community find their next meal.

Lucky 7's Barbershop began collecting non-perishable items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. They will also collect these items from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

