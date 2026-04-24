New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft

METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft that gets started Thursday night.

Last year, the Saints selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks at ninth overall. Banks went on to earn multiple All-Rookie honors after the 2025 season at left tackle.

The Saints do have some holes to fill on their roster, but they plan to be very strategic when making their picks, especially in the first round.

"When we make a pick there, we want to have a lot of the questions answered about a player. You don't want to pick a player that you have a ton of questions about and you're just banking on the unknown," Loomis said in Wednesday's pre-draft press conference.