New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the best slot receivers in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS - Jarvis Landry had career lows in receptions and yards, but during camp he's shown that he can still be a weapon in the league. 

WATCH: New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the best slot receivers in the NFL
NEW ORLEANS - Jarvis Landry had career lows in receptions and yards, but during camp he's shown that he can still be a weapon in the league.
