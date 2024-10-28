65°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans anchor Eric Paulsen died Saturday morning following battle with cancer
NEW ORLEANS — Longtime New Orleans anchor Eric Paulsen died at 74 on Saturday morning following a cancer battle, WWL reports.
Paulsen worked for more than four decades as a morning news anchor and reporter for WWL Louisiana.
On Sept. 18, Paulsen announced he was diagnosed with a “fairly aggressive" form of cancer and stepped away from his anchor desk position.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
His family has asked that memorial donations be made to Roots of Music, 1020 N. Prieur St., New Orleans, LA 70116 (rootsofmusic.org), or The Ella Project, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116 (ellanola.org).
